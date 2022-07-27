Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,751 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.5% of Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $40,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $134.94. The stock had a trading volume of 39,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,592,468. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.97. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.16 and a 12-month high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.