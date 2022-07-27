Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Increased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,671,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,142 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $396,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 104,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,335,000 after purchasing an additional 18,376 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 218,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,164,000 after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 75,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,592,468. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.97. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.16 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

