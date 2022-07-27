Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Price Target Cut to $2.50

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $3.00 to $2.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.35% from the stock’s current price.

Venator Materials Trading Up 0.6 %

Venator Materials stock opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.09. Venator Materials has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $3.47.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $659.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.77 million. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Venator Materials will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Venator Materials Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNTR. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the 4th quarter worth $3,181,000. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the 4th quarter worth $2,797,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 154.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 569,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 345,694 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the 4th quarter worth $487,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 477,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 165,481 shares during the last quarter.

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives segments. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, polyester and polyamide fibers, catalysts, and cosmetics products.

