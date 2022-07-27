Viberate Hits Market Capitalization of $2.67 Million (VIB)

Viberate (VIB) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Viberate coin can now be bought for $0.0134 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Viberate has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Viberate has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $164,054.00 worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.



Viberate (CRYPTO:VIB) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,370,000 coins. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viberate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viberate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

