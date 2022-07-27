Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) CEO Sells $41,577.43 in Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) CEO Adam David Sachs sold 11,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $41,577.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,299,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,769,495.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Adam David Sachs also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 27th, Adam David Sachs sold 11,329 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total value of $39,085.05.
- On Tuesday, June 21st, Adam David Sachs sold 3,603 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $13,331.10.
- On Friday, May 27th, Adam David Sachs sold 11,329 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $45,995.74.
Vicarious Surgical Stock Performance
Vicarious Surgical stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.77. 9,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,146. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.75. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $15.79.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on RBOT. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Vicarious Surgical from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Vicarious Surgical from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vicarious Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.60.
Institutional Trading of Vicarious Surgical
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBOT. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vicarious Surgical by 218.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Vicarious Surgical
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vicarious Surgical (RBOT)
- Two Automation Stocks The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
- Consumer Staple Kraft-Heinz Quietly Builds Momentum
- Steady, Stable Kimberly-Clark Yields 3.4%
- McDonalds Just Confirmed Its Place As A Top Defensive Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.