Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Specifically, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 5,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 230,329 shares in the company, valued at $14,971,385. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

VICR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Vicor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.54 and its 200-day moving average is $71.86. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 84.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.14. Vicor had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 8.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 1,605.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 24,381 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,179,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 18,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

