Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Synopsys worth $144,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 295,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,821,000 after acquiring an additional 103,979 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Synopsys by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 44,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,238,000 after buying an additional 15,085 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,275,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,398,416.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,582,165.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,142,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,465,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $1,398,416.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,582,165.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,285 shares of company stock worth $39,219,908. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.70.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $339.41 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.02 and a 1-year high of $377.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $311.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.90. The company has a market capitalization of $51.92 billion, a PE ratio of 52.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

