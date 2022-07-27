Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,466 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $215,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 21.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.7% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $831,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.1% in the first quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $604.58.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $447.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $375.87 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $454.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $510.53. The stock has a market cap of $62.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.76%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

