Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,860,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 74,595 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.61% of Varonis Systems worth $135,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 43.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 283.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,996,000 after purchasing an additional 409,279 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on VRNS. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Varonis Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Wedbush cut their target price on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.69.

Varonis Systems Stock Down 7.3 %

VRNS opened at $25.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $73.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 1.31.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $96.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a negative net margin of 31.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Varonis Systems

In related news, Director Avrohom J. Kess purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $71,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,859.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Varonis Systems news, Director Avrohom J. Kess bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $71,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,859.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 8,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $294,554.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 161,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,348,146.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Varonis Systems

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.