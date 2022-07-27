Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $159.66 Million Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 88.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,878,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 882,966 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $159,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,052,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,164,867,000 after purchasing an additional 852,446 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,227,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,645,000 after purchasing an additional 180,210 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,540,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,407,000 after purchasing an additional 148,761 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,258,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,766,000 after purchasing an additional 101,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,092,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,852,000 after purchasing an additional 55,901 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of XYL opened at $84.92 on Wednesday. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.08 and a 52 week high of $138.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.10 and a 200-day moving average of $87.00.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. Xylem’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $154,442.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 8,055 shares of company stock valued at $633,114 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen upgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.67.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.