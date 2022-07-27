Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $168.15 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,203,699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 42,577 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of QUALCOMM worth $168,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Stock Down 2.1 %

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $149.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $118.22 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.66 and a 200-day moving average of $149.03.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

