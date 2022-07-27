Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $194.17 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,494,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,993 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $194,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its stake in Altria Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of MO stock opened at $44.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.31. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

