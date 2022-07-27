Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $205.02 Million Stock Position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,513,329 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 80,316 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.66% of SouthState worth $205,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SSB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 434,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,820,000 after buying an additional 11,754 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in SouthState in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in SouthState by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SouthState by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SouthState by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SSB. Truist Financial cut their price objective on SouthState from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com downgraded SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on SouthState from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on SouthState to $91.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SouthState presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.10.

SSB opened at $81.09 on Wednesday. SouthState Co. has a 52-week low of $62.60 and a 52-week high of $93.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.37.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $347.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.97 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is 32.45%.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

