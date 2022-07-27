Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $215.84 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 444,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,466 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Lam Research worth $215,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $831,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX stock opened at $447.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $375.87 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $454.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $510.53.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

LRCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $625.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lam Research from $525.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $604.58.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.