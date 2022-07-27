Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $238.25 Million Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,823,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 194,033 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $238,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 8,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $120.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.97. The firm has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.50, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.86. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.38 and a 52-week high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 6.89%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.95%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IFF. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.92.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total transaction of $76,658.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,879.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

