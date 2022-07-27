Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,817,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 366,053 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.10% of Lincoln Electric worth $250,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 53,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. 74.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $134.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $143.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $154.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.20.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $130.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.15. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.17 and a 52-week high of $148.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.47. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 48.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $925.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.65%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

