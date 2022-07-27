Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 661,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,772 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.13% of Molina Healthcare worth $220,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 3,087.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $976,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $61,588.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,129,356.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 0.3 %

MOH stock opened at $308.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $285.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.48. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $243.32 and a 1-year high of $350.19.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.16. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.19 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.36.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.