Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,355,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,736 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 4.82% of Visteon worth $147,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,396,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 400,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,487,000 after buying an additional 156,991 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,296,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 738,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,050,000 after buying an additional 96,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 524,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,248,000 after buying an additional 45,083 shares during the last quarter.

Get Visteon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Visteon from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Visteon from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Visteon from $119.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Visteon from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Visteon from $131.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Visteon Price Performance

In other news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ VC opened at $115.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.12. Visteon Co. has a 1 year low of $88.82 and a 1 year high of $134.57. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.86 and a beta of 1.74.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $818.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.40 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Visteon

(Get Rating)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.