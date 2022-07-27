Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 118,793 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,123,301 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 118,793 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $182,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 14,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth $1,626,000. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 5,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $3,165,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $1,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Energy Industries

In other news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $54,962.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,165.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Shares of AEIS opened at $83.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.57. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.55 and a 12-month high of $106.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.06.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $397.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.57 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 19.47%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Loop Capital began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

