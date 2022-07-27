Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 148,906 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 335,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,906 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $131,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $822,231,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,812,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,878,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,266 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $509,023,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 396.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 876,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,825,000 after purchasing an additional 700,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $356.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $341.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.40. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.87 and a 52 week high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.57.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

