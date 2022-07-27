Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,367,207 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 280,953 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.18% of Performance Food Group worth $171,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFGC shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

PFGC opened at $50.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 110.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.59. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $38.23 and a 1 year high of $58.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.82.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $13.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.11 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 10.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

