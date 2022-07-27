Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 659,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.61% of SBA Communications worth $228,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the first quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the first quarter worth $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 331.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total value of $338,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,073,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total transaction of $338,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,073,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,889 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.72, for a total value of $656,843.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at $5,150,776.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,889 shares of company stock valued at $11,316,993. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $323.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.78 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $328.36. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $286.41 and a 52-week high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $619.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.91 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBAC. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $383.00 to $347.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on SBA Communications from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $393.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.06.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

