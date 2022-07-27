Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 223,424 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,832,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 223,424 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $152,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,734 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 27,028 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 33,606 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,105 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in Comcast by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 22,594 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comcast Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on CMCSA. TD Securities dropped their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.22.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $42.72 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $37.56 and a one year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $193.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.77.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.