Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 37,248 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 887,131 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 37,248 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $135,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock opened at $121.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $334.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Walmart from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Walmart from $139.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.80.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

