Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 83,231 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,231 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.06% of Burlington Stores worth $138,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 52.8% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 10.3% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BURL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $329.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $292.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $223.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen cut Burlington Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Burlington Stores to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.89.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

NYSE:BURL opened at $139.94 on Wednesday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.28 and a 1 year high of $357.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 60.41% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

