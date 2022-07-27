Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Short Interest Up 812.5% in July

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 812.5% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Viking Energy Group Trading Down 6.5 %

OTCMKTS VKIN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.35. 33,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,233. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Viking Energy Group has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $3.78.

Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.92 million during the quarter. Viking Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 26.09%.

About Viking Energy Group

Viking Energy Group, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in North America. It manufactures and supplies power generation products, services, and custom energy solutions; clean-tech energy systems, including combined heat and power, tier 4 final diesel, and natural gas industrial engines, solar, wind, and storage; designs and assembles electrical control equipment, such as switch gear, synchronization and paralleling gear, distribution, Bi-fuel, and complete power generation production controls; and clean energy and carbon-capture systems to generate clean electricity.

