Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.50 (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

Virtus Investment Partners has a payout ratio of 20.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Virtus Investment Partners to earn $28.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Performance

Shares of VRTS opened at $190.90 on Wednesday. Virtus Investment Partners has a fifty-two week low of $161.30 and a fifty-two week high of $338.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $182.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Activity at Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.91 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $221.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.10 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 20.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners will post 28.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.09, for a total value of $29,005.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,762.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Investment Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 82.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1,937.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 572 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 107.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 582 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 953 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $289.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.