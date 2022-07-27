Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Cut to $262.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $278.00 to $262.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on V. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.00.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $2.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.75. The company had a trading volume of 172,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,861,460. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.64. The stock has a market cap of $408.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. Visa’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total value of $1,967,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,266,215.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $35,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

