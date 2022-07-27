Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) shares rose 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.69 and last traded at $7.61. Approximately 2,783 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 452,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.
Vista Energy Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.78. The company has a market capitalization of $663.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $207.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.90 million. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 8.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Energy
Vista Energy Company Profile
Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE.
