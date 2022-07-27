Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) shares rose 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.69 and last traded at $7.61. Approximately 2,783 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 452,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

Vista Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.78. The company has a market capitalization of $663.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $207.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.90 million. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 8.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Energy

Vista Energy Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Energy by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,550,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,082,000 after acquiring an additional 981,075 shares in the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Vista Energy in the first quarter worth $11,199,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Vista Energy by 5.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,129,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,269,000 after buying an additional 61,113 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Vista Energy by 648.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,087,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,795,000 after buying an additional 942,088 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Vista Energy by 12.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 686,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,239,000 after buying an additional 77,288 shares during the period. 29.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE.

