Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $195.72 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.67 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.62.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.