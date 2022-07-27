Wake Forest Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAKE) Shares Down 0.6%

Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAKE – Get Rating) dropped 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.55 and last traded at $16.55. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.65.

Wake Forest Bancshares Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.04.

Wake Forest Bancshares Company Profile

Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc, (OTC: WAKE) parent company of Wake Forest Federal Savings and Loan Association. Based in Wake Forest, North Carolina since 1922, the Company conducts business as Wake Forest Federal from its office in Wake Forest, (Wake County), North Carolina. Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Wake Forest Bancorp, M.H.C.

