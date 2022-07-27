Walker River Resources (CVE:WRR) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.24

Walker River Resources Corp. (CVE:WRR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 24500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Walker River Resources Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$7.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.00.

Walker River Resources Company Profile

Walker River Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Lapon Canyon gold project with 147 claims located in Nevada. The company was formerly known as Rhino Exploration Inc and changed its name to Walker River Resources Corp.

