Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Walmart in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.80. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Walmart’s current full-year earnings is $6.40 per share.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.80.
Walmart Stock Down 7.6 %
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Walmart
In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
