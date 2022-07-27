Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,155 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Matisse Capital increased its position in Walmart by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock traded up $2.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.37. 256,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,427,724. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $340.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett decreased their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walmart from $139.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.50.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

