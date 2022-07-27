Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given New $142.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $166.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WMT. UBS Group cut their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walmart from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.50.

Shares of WMT opened at $121.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $334.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.31 and a 200-day moving average of $137.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

