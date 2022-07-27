Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.62-$1.64 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $150.36 billion-$150.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $148.25 billion. Walmart also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.69-$5.81 EPS.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.28. The company had a trading volume of 155,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,427,724. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.82. The stock has a market cap of $337.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $145.50.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

