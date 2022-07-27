Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 6,194 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 129.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,194 shares during the quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.91. 72,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,978,396. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.92. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $53.44.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

