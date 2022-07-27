Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 63,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,439,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 23.1% of Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,698,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,360,000 after buying an additional 348,752 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,109,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,490,000 after purchasing an additional 385,085 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,910 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,702,114,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,181,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,768,000 after purchasing an additional 181,169 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of VOO traded up $4.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $363.79. The stock had a trading volume of 145,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,902,297. The company’s fifty day moving average is $358.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.91. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $334.24 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

