Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.9% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 121,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,624,000 after buying an additional 20,807 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 106.9% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 17,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 8,862 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 25.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 51,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,431,000 after buying an additional 10,320 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.8% during the first quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 6,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $162.26. 9,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,263. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $67.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.65. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.39 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

