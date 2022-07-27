Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Has $892,000 Stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,509 shares during the period. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the first quarter worth $84,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth $176,000.

SGOL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.43. 13,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048,886. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $19.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.85.

