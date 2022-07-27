Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $2.28 Million Investment in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,000. iShares California Muni Bond ETF makes up about 2.0% of Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $510,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 878,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,782,000 after buying an additional 110,369 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $450,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $483,000.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $57.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,135. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.04. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.31 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Read More

