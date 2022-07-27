Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23, Fidelity Earnings reports. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 30.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $52.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.75. The company has a market capitalization of $910.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.74. Washington Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $60.96.

Washington Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Washington Trust Bancorp

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WASH. State Street Corp increased its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 515,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,326,000 after buying an additional 67,339 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 958,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,306,000 after purchasing an additional 37,258 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 705,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,052,000 after purchasing an additional 17,613 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 12.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 15,098 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 98.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WASH. StockNews.com raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut Washington Trust Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

