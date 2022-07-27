Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Up 5.8%

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) traded up 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.97 and last traded at $47.71. 46,660 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,954,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.10.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays cut Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Wayfair to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Wayfair from $108.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.79.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 2.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.11.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($3.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.59) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -11.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,037 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $89,424.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,894,582.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,874 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $317,137.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,599,189.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $89,424.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,894,582.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,223 shares of company stock worth $888,783 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Wayfair by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,540,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,512,000 after purchasing an additional 132,647 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Wayfair by 2.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,681,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,862,000 after acquiring an additional 100,946 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,680,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,258,000 after acquiring an additional 867,799 shares during the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. grew its position in Wayfair by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,085,000 after buying an additional 285,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wayfair by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,902,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,413,000 after buying an additional 179,344 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

