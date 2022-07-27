WebDollar Trading 52.2% Higher This Week (WEBD)

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. In the last week, WebDollar has traded 52.2% higher against the dollar. One WebDollar coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WebDollar has a total market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $39,798.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000370 BTC.
- AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000791 BTC.
- CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003754 BTC.
- Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00073289 BTC.
- Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Uptrennd (1UP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Blockburn (BURN) traded down 55% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Donu (DONU) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.
WebDollar Coin Profile
WEBD is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 18,301,028,628 coins and its circulating supply is 14,518,858,871 coins. WebDollar’s official message board is medium.com/@webdollar. WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WebDollar’s official website is webdollar.io. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling WebDollar
