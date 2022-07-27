Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Marathon Oil (MRO)

Marathon Oil (NYSE: MRO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/26/2022 – Marathon Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – Marathon Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $41.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/19/2022 – Marathon Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $28.00 to $25.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

7/19/2022 – Marathon Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $31.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/19/2022 – Marathon Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $38.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/14/2022 – Marathon Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/5/2022 – Marathon Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $29.00 to $25.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/24/2022 – Marathon Oil was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $31.00.

6/14/2022 – Marathon Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/6/2022 – Marathon Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $33.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/31/2022 – Marathon Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $35.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

NYSE:MRO opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.10. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 35.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.15%.

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $849,056.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,154,880.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $2,246,255.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,052,120.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $849,056.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 290,934 shares in the company, valued at $8,154,880.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Oil

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 367.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 264.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 46,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 33,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

