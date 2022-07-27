Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for TAG Immobilien (TEG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of TAG Immobilien (ETR: TEG) recently:

7/19/2022 – TAG Immobilien was given a new €14.10 ($14.39) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

7/11/2022 – TAG Immobilien was given a new €17.50 ($17.86) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/11/2022 – TAG Immobilien was given a new €12.00 ($12.24) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/8/2022 – TAG Immobilien was given a new €14.10 ($14.39) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

7/4/2022 – TAG Immobilien was given a new €12.00 ($12.24) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

6/15/2022 – TAG Immobilien was given a new €27.10 ($27.65) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

6/13/2022 – TAG Immobilien was given a new €16.00 ($16.33) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

6/7/2022 – TAG Immobilien was given a new €27.10 ($27.65) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

TAG Immobilien Stock Performance

ETR:TEG traded down €0.46 ($0.46) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €9.45 ($9.64). 1,792,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,823. TAG Immobilien AG has a 1-year low of €8.70 ($8.88) and a 1-year high of €29.37 ($29.97). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of €12.98 and a 200 day moving average of €18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.85.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

