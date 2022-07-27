Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH):

7/25/2022 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $580.00 to $650.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2022 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $545.00 to $570.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/20/2022 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $600.00 to $610.00.

7/19/2022 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $549.00 to $556.00.

7/18/2022 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $600.00 to $625.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/18/2022 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $600.00 to $610.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/18/2022 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $575.00 to $579.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/18/2022 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $570.00 to $587.00.

7/14/2022 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $577.00 to $570.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/16/2022 – UnitedHealth Group is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $533.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $500.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $383.12 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $499.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $495.77.

Get UnitedHealth Group Incorporated alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.84 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at $581,936,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,415,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,071,142 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of UnitedHealth Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,478,185,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,606,000 after buying an additional 2,540,538 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,009,284 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,580,442,000 after buying an additional 1,886,128 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,273,691 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,829,129,000 after buying an additional 1,482,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,018,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,069,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,237 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.