Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $160.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 52.35% from the stock’s previous close.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $190.00 to $155.65 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Alphabet from $167.50 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.45.

GOOGL opened at $105.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.25. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $101.88 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The company has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,039 shares of company stock worth $12,649,005. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

