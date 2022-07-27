Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $237.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $286.00 to $237.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SYK. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.95.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $204.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.38 and a 200-day moving average of $239.90. Stryker has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stryker

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYK. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 43,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,552,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,228 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,014,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

