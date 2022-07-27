Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Short Interest Up 12,720.0% in July

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,200 shares, an increase of 12,720.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Total Return ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBND. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 85.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 1,782.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 21,030 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

WBND traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $21.48. 6,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,269. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.78. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $27.49.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.066 dividend. This is a boost from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

